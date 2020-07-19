Mt. Vernon restaurant changes hours for extra sanitation measures

Mt. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Dimaggio’s Italian Pizza in Mt. Vernon is changing its hours due to COVID-19.
The restaurant says due to the increasing amount of cases in Posey County, they will be closed on Sundays until further notice.
Officials say this extra time will help them to continue their high standards of sanitation
They clarify that they do not have any employees that have tested positive. They say they are doing this for the safety of staff members and customers.
The Italian pizzeria states it is just an added measure to help prevent the spread in the Posey County community.
