Henderson library director files $2M lawsuit against county library, board members

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - The Director of the Henderson County Public Library who was under scrutiny for posts made on his Facebook in June, questioning the motives of the Black Lives Matter protesters, is now filing a lawsuit against the library and board members.
The documents show Caleb May is filing a $2 million lawsuit against the Henderson County Public Library, Joan Hoffman, Susan Thurman, Steve Tweddell, Bobbie Jarrett and Arlene Alexander.
The Board of Trustees at the library determined in June that May’s contract will not be renewed upon the expiration of the current term, which ends on August 31.
According to court documents, it states this is an act of retaliation against May for exercising his right to free expression under the 1st and 14th Amendments to the United States Constitution.
