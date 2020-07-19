Ellis Park’s 2-Year Old Program Continuing to Produce Winners

He found his best stride in a seven-furlong $50,000 claiming race at Churchill Downs, his first victory in 15 races dating to a Churchill allowance victory late in his 2-year-old season. Ebben followed that with his four-length victory under Corey Lanerie, reeling in pace-setting Street to Indy in mid-stretch and rolling on to cover Ellis’ 1 1/2-turn mile in 1:35.75. Ebben paid $5.40 to win as the favorite.”He won a ‘one other than’ as a 2-year-old, then we kind of threw him on the Derby trail in the Lecomte and Risen Star,” Margolis said of a couple of winter stakes in New Orleans. “Probably a little too much for him. We had to give him a bunch of time. But now he’s come back as a 5-year-old. We’ve always liked him. Knock wood, he’s staying healthy. We just have to manage him a little bit, but that was a big effort today. Now that he’s 5, I think he’s a little settled in what he’s doing. Like Corey said, he likes to make his move outside. When he gets between horses, he can get a little jammed up. And I took the blinkers off him a few starts back at Oaklawn and it seemed to work. “He had all these little things that just seemed to set him back. I think seven-eighths to a mile is his thing — a one-turn closing sprinter. You run him two turns and he’s no good. Six furlongs is too short.”