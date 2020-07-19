Dubois County mask proclamation goes into effect this week

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Some local residents are just one day away from being officially recommended to wear a face mask after county leaders issued a joint proclamation, which goes into effect on Monday.
COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise throughout Dubois County. The Indiana State Department of Health reported an additional 38 cases on Sunday.
One county resident also died last week due to coronavirus-related symptoms.
On Friday, Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide, Huntingburg Mayor Denny Spinner, as well as the presidents of other town boards across the county, wrote a joint proclamation urging people to wear a face covering when they need to interact with others in the community, particularly in indoor settings.
“Yeah, I do like the idea of wearing masks, maybe perhaps like in certain situations, like in public areas where everyone’s so close to each other,” Jasper resident Jason Lam said. “I would probably recommend it in that case because it’s more likely to catch it, but if you’re out here in the public and there’s nobody around you, then what’s the point?”
According to the proclamation, people who are alone in a public building, seated at a restaurant, or unable to wear a mask for health-related reasons don’t have to wear one.
County officials hope this measure will help slow down the COVID-19 spread.
