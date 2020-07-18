Posey Co. health officials warn of COVID-19 exposure at yard sale

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County Health Officials say there will be six new cases included in Sunday’s update on the state map.
They say they’ve been contact tracing and now believe the majority of cases are linked to the Cynthiana Town Yard sale on July 11.
Officials say, if you attended the yard sale, you have a higher possibility that you have been exposed to COVID-19.
They ask that you please self isolate, and if you develop symptoms, you should get tested.
Officials encourage everyone in the county to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask.
