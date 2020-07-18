6 people hurt in White Co. crash

6 people hurt in White Co. crash
By Jill Lyman | July 18, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT - Updated July 18 at 8:45 PM

WHITE CO., IL. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police say a box truck with a driver and five passengers crashed in White County.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 64.

Troopers say the truck ran off the road and hit a guardrail.

All six people were taken to the hospital. Three are from Henderson, and three are from Evansville.

Troopers say no one was wearing a seat belt.

They say the driver was cited for several offenses, including driving on a suspended license, open alcohol container, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

