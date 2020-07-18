6 people hurt in White Co. crash

WHITE CO., IL. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police say a box truck with a driver and five passengers crashed in White County.
It happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 64.
Troopers say the truck ran off the road and hit a guardrail.
All six people were taken to the hospital. Three are from Henderson, and three are from Evansville.
Troopers say no one was wearing a seat belt.
They say the driver was cited for several offenses, including driving on a suspended license, open alcohol container, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
