North Posey High School holds socially distant graduation ceremony

POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Even with a number of COVID-19 restrictions, it was a night to remember for the seniors at North Posey High School.
A somewhat traditional graduation was held under the lights of the Vikings’ football field on Friday night.
Each graduate was allowed two guests, and everyone in attendance was encouraged to wear a face mask. Proper social distancing was also practiced during the ceremony.
Those in attendance tell 14 News that while the ceremony was different, it was definitely worth it.
“I think it gave us a sense of closure that we finally got to walk down the aisle, actually receive our diplomas,” senior Mallory Motz said. “It was nice to have that.”
Plans were also in place for the event to be live streamed for those not allowed to attend the event.
