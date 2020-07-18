48 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.; State deaths up 17

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health releases its coronavirus update.
The map shows 855 new positive cases and 17 new deaths, bringing the total in the state to 55,654 and 2,627 total deaths.
According to the state map, there 48 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 14 in Dubois County, eight in Gibson County, six in Warrick County, five in Posey County, four in Spencer County, and three in Perry County.
The Vanderburgh County COVID-19 Dashboard shows 640 people have recovered from the virus in the county.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 1,010 cases, 6 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 388 cases, 7 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 319 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 158 cases, 12 deaths
- Posey Co. - 91 cases
- Gibson Co. - 153 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 86 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 18 cases
A drive-thru testing site is now available in Warrick County. This site will be at the Warrick County Fair Grounds in Boonville from July 16 to July 19. Testing will be administered through the Indiana State Department of Health. Testing will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There is also a temporary COVID-19 test site at Ivy Tech Community College, Princeton campus, located at 2431 S Crabtree Drive. This is a free drive-thru clinic with no appointment necessary. This site will only be here until July 25. The site is opened Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be closed Sunday and Monday.
