EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Welcome to the hottest weekend of the year under a Heat Advisory that will run through Sunday. Scattered thunderstorms will be enhanced during peak heating but most will fizzle after sunset. Tonight, mainly clear and muggy with lows in the mid to upper 70′s.
Sunday, mostly sunny and slightly hotter with high temps in the mid to upper 90′s. The light wind coupled with high humidity will send the heat index 101 to 106. Isolated afternoon convection will provide temporary relief from the July heat.
Thunderstorms will increase Monday through Wednesday with high temps easing a bit to 90-degrees. Storms will flare during the heat of the day governed by upper level disturbances. The primary concern will be minor flooding from slow moving thunderstorms.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.