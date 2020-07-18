2020 grads have ceremony in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday was a big day at Mount Vernon High School, as the class of 2020 finally got to have its graduation ceremony.
The school held an in-person ceremony at the school.
137 Wildcat seniors got to take that iconic walk across the stage, albeit on two different stages and in three different rooms.
In order to stay under the 250 person gathering threshold set forth by Governor Eric Holcomb, they split the graduate’s parents and loved ones into the the main gym and auditorium.
The graduates gathered in the small gym for the commencement program and speeches, before then splitting into two groups and walking across their assigned stage to be recognized as graduates.
“This class missed out on so many things with the pandemic, quarantine, missed out on spring sports and the right of passage things, going into the next chapter of their life, so this way we could give them a little bit of closure,” said Principal Kyle Jones.
During the commencement program, chairs were spaced out for social distancing, and the majority of people in attendance wore masks.
