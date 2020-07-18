Evansville bars, restaurants adjusting to mask mandate

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This weekend marks the first for the city under Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s mask mandate.
Due to recent rising COVID-19 case numbers in Vanderburgh County, the Mayor put the executive order into place, which requires residents to wear face masks while in public indoor and outdoor spaces, as well as when people are unable to socially distance.
”Now, it’s incumbent on all of us who are out in a restaurant, shop, bar, wherever, to do the right thing and wear a mask,” Mayor Winnecke said.
The mandate comes after Vanderburgh County surpassed 1,000 total coronavirus cases on Friday.
According to the Vanderburgh County Health Department, the age group with the highest number of cases is 20-30 year olds, accounting for 33% of cases in the county.
“Early in this pandemic, the most affected demographic was definitely older,” Mayor Winnecke said. “That trend has definitely swung the other way. We need young people who are out and about to social distance and wear a mask.”
Restaurants and bars are now having to deal with the effect of the rising case numbers.
“I’ve seen really, really responsible restaurant owners over the past several weeks – actually during this entire pandemic,” Mayor Winnecke said. “Many of them are taking precautions over and above any government guidance on their own to make sure their customers and their patrons are safe.”
Areas like Haynie’s Corner taking to Facebook, requiring face masks and encouraging social distancing at each of its establishments.
City officials say they see no need to be concerned, as long as everyone does their part to stay safe.
“They want to do the right thing, they want to,” Lynn Herr, director of clinical and outreach divisions at the Vanderburgh County Health Department said. “But then again, we’re in charge of our own health. If we’re not wearing a mask, or if we walk into an establishment and there’s too many people there and you’re uncomfortable – leave. We have to take a little bit of responsibilities for ourselves.”
