Community holds prom for Boonville seniors

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local businesses in Boonville created a prom Saturday for seniors, after they heard the one usually thrown by the school had been cancelled.
“When the announcement was finally made, we kind of just jumped in there, and gave hope to these seniors who really needed a happy ending for their year,” said Function Events, Manager, Nicole Neff.
Seniors and their dates showed up in style, taking pictures on the square, and enjoying a moment they thought was lost due to the pandemic.
“Since we don’t have graduation, I feel like this is one key event that we can all key in on and think about and remember together,” said senior Grayson Thomas.
Before going into the dance, seniors lined up and walked down Main Street.
Each was introduced over the speaker and cheered on by their parents and the community.
”It’s going to be that moment that the community comes together to give these kids what they deserve,” said Neff.
The organizing group wants to thank all the local businesses that poured into this event, whether it was financially or by volunteering.
