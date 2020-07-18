Athletes brave the heat at USSSA tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Athletes and fans have been braving the heat at the USSSA Fast Pitch Great Lakes Nationals Softball Tournament at the Deaconess Sports Park.
Jim Wood, President and CEO of Visit Evansville, says the tournament sites are ready to deal with anyone who has issues with the heat.
Tournament officials have athletic training staff on standby for anyone who is suffering from heat exhaustion or worse.
There are also plenty of shade areas umbrellas and tents built in.
“We tell the girls if we know it’s going to be hot that week or the whole week. We stress drink some water or Gatorade a week ahead of time. You don’t want to wait until the day of, because then you’re done. You’re not going to get the best of that kid, because they’re going to be sick to their stomach or weak, and hydration is key when it’s hot like this,” said Indy Edge Coach Shane Carmichael.
“I have a routine. I try to get a couple bottles of water in me before we hit the field, bottle during the game, Gatorade, have my cooling towels, which you see around my neck, and pray for a little bit of breeze,” said Umpire Robert Alexander.
The tournament wraps up Sunday with some championship games.
