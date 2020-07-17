Western KY records alarming spike in COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River Health Department reported another double-digit spike in coronavirus cases on Thursday.
Exactly 29 new cases were confirmed - 12 in Ohio County, eight in Daviess County, three in McLean County, two in both Henderson and Webster Counties, and one case in both Hancock and Union Counties.
In an interview with Green River Health Director Clay Horton, he said the past two weeks have been very concerning for the Health Department.
COVID-19 is now at its highest in western Kentucky since the pandemic began.
“While we’re seeing a rise in case numbers, we’re very concerned that we’ll also see hospitalizations and deaths rise as well,” Horton said. “It’s important that we take action now - we don’t wait for us to start running out of healthcare capacity, we don’t wait to see a rise in the deaths. The data is there – it’s showing us what’s going on in the community. We just have to be smart and react to it.”
The Health Department is citing several sources for the uptick in cases - such as travel for vacations and larger events, like weddings and backyard parties.
“When we attend those type of things, we have to be smart,” Horton Said. “We have to wear a mask, we have to keep ourselves distanced. Right now for vacations, simply if you look at the amount of spread, if you look at the amount of cases all across the country – I’d say postpone your plans.”
When it comes to mask mandates, although wearing a face covering isn’t 100% effective, data shows wearing one is vital in slowing the spread.
“There’s a case study in Missouri where two hairdressers worked – while symptomatic, we’re not talking asymptomatic spread, we’re talking about people that were sick and showing signs,” Horton said. “They were in a setting where they were wearing a mask and their customers were wearing a mask and none of those people became infected.”
“That’s just a case study that shows the masks really do work,” Horton said. “If we all can get on board and do this, then it will have an impact on the community and we can see our case numbers go down.”
If going out in a public is a must, Horton also cites other precautions to take to keep yourself and everyone around you safe.
“I’ve been touting the 3 W’s a lot – the 3 W’s are wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance,” Horton said. “Just try to be courteous of other people, the mask is showing that courtesy and also just give people their space, I think that makes everybody feel more comfortable when they’re in public and we know it’s going to keep them safer.”
The Green River Health Department will be offering free COVID-19 testing in each of its seven counties next week.
To schedule an appointment, visit the Health Department’s website.
