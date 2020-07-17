EVSC delays start date by 2 weeks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation announces that school officials will be pushing back the start of the 2020-21 academic year.
During a press conference on Friday afternoon, EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith said the beginning of the school year is going to be delayed two weeks.
EVSC schools were previously scheduled to reopen on August 5. The new start date is now set for August 19.
