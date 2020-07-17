USI cancels spring 2020 commencement ceremonies

“This is not the decision I hoped to have to make. We have worked extremely hard to explore a way that we could celebrate our graduates,” said Dr. Ronald S. Rochon, USI President. “After reviewing the data that we are receiving for our county and community, and after consulting with the Indiana State Department of Health, the Vanderburgh County Health Department and our elected officials, it became apparent that, despite our best efforts, holding in-person Commencement ceremonies would not be possible without putting the health and safety of those in attendance at risk.”