Perry Co. Health Department reporting 12th COVID-19 death

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Perry County Health Department is reporting a 12th person has died of COVID-19.
According to the health department’s Facebook page, the person who died was a resident of a long term care facility. They say the resident died at a hospital in another county as a result of COVID-19.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 963 cases, 6 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 372 cases, 7 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 300 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 155 cases, 12 deaths
- Posey Co. - 82 cases
- Gibson Co. - 141 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 79 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 16 cases
A drive-thru testing site will be available in Warrick County starting this week. This site will be at the Warrick County Fair Grounds in Boonville from July 16 to July 19. Testing will be administered through the Indiana State Department of Health. Testing will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There is also a temporary COVID-19 test site at Ivy Tech Community College, Princeton campus, located at 2431 S Crabtree Drive. This is a free drive-thru clinic with no appointment necessary. This site will only be here until July 25. The site is opened Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be closed Sunday and Monday.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.