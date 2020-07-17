Mt. Vernon High School holding commencement ceremony Sat.

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Mt. Vernon High School is getting the chance to make some memories by hosting their graduation commencement Saturday.
However, it won’t look like it did in years past.
Due to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s executive order, only 250 can be indoors for events during this phase of reopening.
So school officials say they’re splitting up spectators into two groups, only allowing parents, step-parents or guardians to attend.
For those who can’t make it, they will be streaming the entire ceremony on Facebook Live.
That graduation is happening Saturday at 10 a.m.
Mt. Vernon high school officials say seniors need to arrive at 8:00 a.m. for practice and enter through door 11 (the glass hallway between the junior high school and high school). Seniors should arrive wearing their cap and gown and bring a mask since they may be in close proximity to each other.
School officials say tickets issued previously are no longer valid. They are strongly encouraging all spectators to bring their own masks.
They say parents of seniors with the last names A through M should arrive at door 2 (Circle Drive on Harriett St.) at 9:30 a.m. to check-in. You will then proceed to the Performing Arts Center to be seated while maintaining an appropriate social distance from other families.
Parents of students with last names N through Z should arrive at 9:30 a.m. to check-in at door 11 (the glass hallway between the junior high school and high school). You will then proceed to the main gym to be seated while maintaining an appropriate social distance from other families.
