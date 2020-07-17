Man allegedly selling fake textbooks, software in Webster Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A scam warning from the Webster County Board of Education.
Superintendent Rhonda Callaway says the board has been made aware of a man going door to door, claiming to be affiliated with the district.
He’s allegedly selling textbooks and software for distance learning this upcoming school year. Callaway says the man is also using employee names to seem more convincing.
The school corporation says they aren’t sending anyone door to door to sell anything.
