Local social service agencies in Evansville receive PPE

Local social service agencies in Evansville receive PPE
July 17, 2020 at 5:51 AM CDT - Updated July 17 at 5:51 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local social service agencies in Evansville are now more prepared for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Reopen Evansville Task Force and the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Commission on Homelessness were able to secure personal protection equipment.

These are things like protective face coverings, gloves, gowns, disinfectant solutions, thermometers and paper towels.

A total of ten agencies will benefit from the PPE, including United Caring Services and the Evansville Rescue Mission.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.