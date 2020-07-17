Local social service agencies in Evansville receive PPE

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local social service agencies in Evansville are now more prepared for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Reopen Evansville Task Force and the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Commission on Homelessness were able to secure personal protection equipment.
These are things like protective face coverings, gloves, gowns, disinfectant solutions, thermometers and paper towels.
A total of ten agencies will benefit from the PPE, including United Caring Services and the Evansville Rescue Mission.
