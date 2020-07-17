ISSMA cancels competitive marching band this year

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State School Music Association announced that competitive marching band is canceled this upcoming season, according to our sister station in Indianapolis.
Although the competitions are no longer a go, bands can still hold camps and perform at school functions.
We know the Castle Marching Knights have already been practicing this summer.
Officials say how a team plans to handle the upcoming season will be left up to the individual band programs.
More information is expected from officials later this afternoon.
