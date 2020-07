EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -South winds have pushed stifling heat and humidity back into the Tri-State. A heat advisory is in effect for Saturday. Afternoon heat index of 100-105 likely. Similar conditions will persist through much of next week. Daily highs will push into the low 90s and lows will only drop into the mid 70s. Scattered afternoon and evening storms possible each day. Locally heavy rainfall will be the main threat with any storms that form.