Heat Advisory Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Brighter and hotter as temps climb into the lower 90′s. Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms…mainly during the afternoon. The severe weather threat is low but the heat index will climb into the upper 90′s.
The heat and humidity will usher in the hottest weekend of the year to date. A Saturday Heat Advisory is in effect from noon until 7:00 p.m. Mostly sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms as high temps ascend into the mid-90′s. The light wind coupled with high humidity will send the heat index (feel like temperature) 101 to 105 during the afternoon.
