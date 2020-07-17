Green River District reporting 28 additional COVID-19 cases; Hopkins Co. up 8 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District is reporting 28 additional COVID-19 cases.
Of those new cases, 12 are in Ohio County, 11 are in Daviess County, there are two cases in both Hancock and Henderson Counties, and one new case in Union County.
Green River health officials say they’ve had 1,220 total cases in the district. They say 970 people have now recovered.
The Hopkins County Health Department website site is showing they have had eight more people test positive. Hopkins County has had a total of 335 confirmed cases. Out of those total case numbers, 222 have recovered.
The Green River District Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing this week. To schedule an appointment, visit the GRDHD website.
Here are the current numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Muhlenberg Co. - 580 cases, 8 deaths
- Daviess Co. - 543 cases, 7 deaths, 449 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 335 cases, 34 deaths, 222 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 299 cases, 1 death, 216 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 220 cases, 4 deaths, 182 recovered
- Webster Co. - 58 cases, 49 recovered
- McLean Co. - 36 cases, 1 death, 27 recovered
- Union Co. - 31 cases, 26 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 33 cases, 21 recovered
