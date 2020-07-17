Grand march set for Boonville High School students on Sat.

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some students across the Tri-State will get the chance to partake in some traditional activities.
For graduated seniors in Boonville, they’re getting a chance to still have their prom.
Thanks to the city, Mayor Charley Wyatt and the board of works, they were able to approve the grand march on the square.
Friends and family will get the chance to cheer on the seniors and their dates before heading into prom.
That’s happening Saturday at 7:30 in front of the People’s Trust and Savings Bank.
Officials say they’re blocking off Main Street between Third and Locust on Saturday afternoon to prepare for that event.
