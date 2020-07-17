Evansville woman purchases bulletproof vests for state police dogs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local woman is making it her mission to help equip police dogs with safety equipment.
Jessi Hewig decided last year that she wanted to raise money to purchase ballistic vests for local K-9 units. She presented a new vest on Thursday to the Indiana State Police K-9 named Boomer and her handler, ISP Trooper Taylor Fox.
Hewig works at St. Joe Veterinary Hospital, and has cared for several police dogs in her career. Hewig raised money through a page on GoFundMe - selling t-shirts and donation boxes.
She has since gained enough funds to equip seven local K-9′s with vests. Each vest costs more than $650.
Hewig says she’s honored to help these police dogs.
“The excitement I get when I give that dog it’s vest just fills my heart,” Hewig said. “To know that they’re going to be safe and do their job effectively is everything to me.”
Hewig also donated a vest to ISP K-9 Akra and her partner back in April.
Members with the Indiana State Police presented Hewig with a plaque on Thursday to honor her hard work.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.