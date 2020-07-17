21 drug-related arrests made in Tell City

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Officers with the Tell City Police Department say they made several arrests in recent weeks following a series of narcotic investigations.
They say the investigations targeted offenses relating to the distribution of methamphetamine and controlled substances.
Investigators say they arrested 21 people as a result of the investigation. Most of the arrests had warrants from the Tell City Police Department.
The following were arrested:
- Charles Faust - Possession of Methamphetamine
- Kala Johns - Dealing in a controlled substance
- Patsy Faucett - Unlawful sale of legend drugs or precursors, maintaining a common nuisance
- Michael Sullivan - Possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia
- John Sullivan - Possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia
- Misty Thomas-Meador - Dealing in a controlled substance
- Lori Schaefer - Possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia
- Larry Hendershot- Possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia
- Wilbert Turner - Possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia
- Angela Zuelly - Possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia
- Kevin Zuelly - Possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia
- Sierra McCoskey - Possession of Methamphetamine. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of legend drug
- April Sturgeon - Possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia
- Carolyn Doogs - Conspiracy to deal in meth. Possession of meth. Dealing in a controlled substance. Possession of a controlled substance
- Jacinda Gadson - Dealing in a controlled substance
- Linda Curtner - Dealing in a controlled substance
- Bridgette McGehee - Possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia
- Michael McGehee - Possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia
- Clarence Horsley - Possession of methamphetamine. Possession of a legend drug. Maintaining a common nuisance. Possession of marijuana. Possession of paraphernalia
- Angels Brucken - Possession of methamphetamine with a firearm. Conspiracy to deal a controlled substance. Carrying a handgun without a license.
- Jospeh Humphreys - Possession of methamphetamine.
