21 drug-related arrests made in Tell City
July 17, 2020 at 6:34 AM CDT - Updated July 17 at 6:34 AM

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Officers with the Tell City Police Department say they made several arrests in recent weeks following a series of narcotic investigations.

They say the investigations targeted offenses relating to the distribution of methamphetamine and controlled substances.

Investigators say they arrested 21 people as a result of the investigation. Most of the arrests had warrants from the Tell City Police Department.

The following were arrested:

  • Charles Faust - Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Kala Johns - Dealing in a controlled substance
  • Patsy Faucett - Unlawful sale of legend drugs or precursors, maintaining a common nuisance
  • Michael Sullivan - Possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia
  • John Sullivan - Possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia
  • Misty Thomas-Meador - Dealing in a controlled substance
  • Lori Schaefer - Possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia
  • Larry Hendershot- Possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia
  • Wilbert Turner - Possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia
  • Angela Zuelly - Possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia
  • Kevin Zuelly - Possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia
  • Sierra McCoskey - Possession of Methamphetamine. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of legend drug
  • April Sturgeon - Possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia
  • Carolyn Doogs - Conspiracy to deal in meth. Possession of meth. Dealing in a controlled substance. Possession of a controlled substance
  • Jacinda Gadson - Dealing in a controlled substance
  • Linda Curtner - Dealing in a controlled substance
  • Bridgette McGehee - Possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia
  • Michael McGehee - Possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia
  • Clarence Horsley - Possession of methamphetamine. Possession of a legend drug. Maintaining a common nuisance. Possession of marijuana. Possession of paraphernalia
  • Angels Brucken - Possession of methamphetamine with a firearm. Conspiracy to deal a controlled substance. Carrying a handgun without a license.
  • Jospeh Humphreys - Possession of methamphetamine.
