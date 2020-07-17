1 driver arrested in sobriety checkpoint in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says one man was arrested during their overnight sobriety checkpoint.
Deputies say they stopped a total of 71 cars during the checkpoint near the intersection of N. St. Joseph Avenue and Buchanan Road.
They say that checkpoint ran from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Deputies say only one driver, 59-year-old Stanley Atchison of Owensville, was arrested.
They say drivers who had not been drinking and had a valid license were back on the road in less than 90 seconds.
