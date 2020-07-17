Community leaders preach caution as Vanderburgh County surpasses 1k total COVID-19 cases

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County reached a grim milestone after surpassing 1,000 total COVID-19 cases on Friday. Meanwhile, positive cases in the area continue to rise at a dramatic rate.
More than half of the coronavirus cases reported in Vanderburgh County during the pandemic have occurred since July 1.
The month of July hasn’t been what local health officials had been hoping for when it comes to reducing the spread.
“We can do a much better job at doing the things that we know mitigate disease,” Lynn Herr with the Vanderburgh County Health Department said. “You know, when we’ve been doing contact tracing and disease investigation, we’ve not heard one person say, ‘Oh, I’ve got the virus, and I was social distancing and I was wearing a mask.‘”
Local government sprung into action this week in response to the recent uptick in cases. Evansville City Council proposed an ordinance about face masks, while the Vanderburgh County Commissioners read a resolution also involving masks.
Meanwhile, city residents are currently under a mask mandate issued by Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. The mayor says the increasing number of COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks has been eye-opening, and it’s now up to every member in the community to do their part to slow down the spread.
“I think government has done a lot for our community at all levels,” Mayor Winnecke said. “I didn’t think that we would have to do this too, but I also always held that if the data showed that we needed to go to this next step, we would do so.”
Herr and Winnecke both say we are in a critical time period of the pandemic.
“We’re in charge of our own health,” Herr said. “If we’re not wearing a mask, or if we walk into an establishment and there’s too many people and you’re uncomfortable - leave.”
Although the mask mandate has come with mixed reactions from the public, the Mayor says our current actions could dictate on what we’re capable of doing later this fall.
“Trends have to change,” Mayor Winnecke said. “No one liked being locked down. This is a pretty simple request, versus any other potential outcome.”
Mayor Winnecke tells 14 News that he will review all of the latest information at the beginning of next week, which will help him decide on whether the mask mandate will need to be renewed and extended.
