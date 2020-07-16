Summer Play Daze comes to an end

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the summer begins to wind down, so does Summer Play Daze throughout the city.
The Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation held its last event of the season at Akin Park to celebrate the summer of 2020 before the start of the new school year.
Thursday’s event was the ninth play day, as the program jumped from park to park across the city. Organizers say the main goal of the program was to give children an opportunity to get out and enjoy the sunshine, since most area pools were closed.
“It’s been our pleasure to do this,” Holly Schneider, program director for the Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation said. “We’ve had some, at the beginning of our Play Daze, that hadn’t interacted with any other children, because they were let out of school early. So that was really great in the beginning. We’ve averaged about 50 children each park day, and really getting into the neighborhoods has been fun.”
City officials encourage families to continue to use Evansville’s 65 park locations until school starts.
Schneider says the community can expect to hear an announcement about a new youth program within the next week.
