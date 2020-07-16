Summar Play Daze program ends with cookout Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday is the last day of the Summer Play Daze program.
Evansville Park and Recreation officials say the last day of the program will end with a cookout at Akin Park from 1 to 2 p.m.
Summer Play Daze happened every Tuesday and Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at different Evansville Neighborhood Parks.
Officials say at each park, there were actives such as dancing, arts and crafts, playing in sprinklers, and hula hooping.
Program Director Holly Schneider was excited to see the turn out for the program.
“Our main goal was to give children an opportunity to come out and have fun this summer while the pools were closed,” Schneider said. “We hope this cookout will be a good send-off before school starts back up.”
Schneider said that there will be an announcement within the next week about a new and exciting youth program.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.