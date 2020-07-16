State coronavirus map shows 58 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.; State up 735 new cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has released its Thursday numbers.
The coronavirus map shows 735 new cases and 10 new deaths, bringing the total to 54,080 positive cases and 2,602 total deaths.
According to that state map, there are 58 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 15 new cases in Warrick County, 15 new cases in Spencer County, 14 new cases in Posey County, and three new cases in Gibson County.
The Dubois County Health Department reported seven new cases Thursday, bringing their total to 372
The state map now shows there have been 153 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Perry County. On Wednesday, the state reported they had 164 cases.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 963 cases, 6 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 372 cases, 7 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 300 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 153 cases, 11 deaths
- Posey Co. - 82 cases
- Gibson Co. - 141 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 79 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 16 cases
The Vanderburgh County Health Department announced Wednesday morning that the Resource and Awareness Task Force will be conducting a second neighborhood drive-up testing site on Thursday at 4100 Covert Avenue from 5 to 7 p.m.
Details for the testing site are listed below:
- Testing is for any and all Evansville/Vanderburgh County residents.
- No appointments will be required. Individuals will be tested on a first come first serve basis.
- There will be no restrictions on receiving a test, such as being symptomatic.
- Testing will be free of charge, but if individuals have insurance they will be asked to provide their insurance information for billing purposes.
- All those who come to receive a test will be asked to wear a facial covering until they are tested. If residents don’t have facial coverings they will be provided one.
- Individuals will be asked for basic personal information so results can be provided and follow up case management can occur if positive results are determined.
- Children under the age of 18 may also be tested with consent from a parent or guardian.
- Those who are unable to drive to the testing site can walk up to receive a test. These individuals will also be asked to wear a face-covering before they receive a test, and be provided a face covering if they do not have one.
A drive-thru testing site will be available in Warrick County starting this week. That will be at the Warrick County Fair Grounds in Boonville from July 16 to the 19. The testing will be done through the Indiana State Department of Health. Testing will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
