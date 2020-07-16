Schnucks to require customers to wear face coverings

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Schnucks announced on Thursday that they will be requiring customers to wear a face-covering while shopping in their stores.
The requirement goes into effect on Monday, July 20 at all Schnucks locations.
A spokesperson for Schnucks says there will be exceptions for young children and those with medical conditions who are unable to wear a face-covering.
“From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we moved quickly to respond to the ever-changing environment and prioritize safety and cleanliness in our stores,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “We have been monitoring this situation closely, and given the escalating number of positive COVID-19 cases in the regions we serve, we believe requiring masks for teammates, vendors and, now, customers is in the best interest of public safety. We understand that there are a variety of opinions about masks, however, the CDC and other health experts are aligned on the benefits of facial coverings in reducing the spread of COVID-19.”
Schnucks will provide complimentary masks for customers who need to shop but don’t have a face covering for a limited time and while supplies last, according to a press release.
A spokesperson says they are still encouraging customers to limit store visits to one shopper per household when possible and to socially distance while inside stores.
