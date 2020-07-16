Restaurant owner encourages customers to shop locally

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been more than a month since restaurants have been able to reopen their dining rooms. However, local business owners say they’re still not seeing the revenues they need to make up their losses during the stay-at-home order.
“It’s hard, getting on cameras at night and just realizing that your 80% to 70% of what that normally looks like” Amy Word, owner of Lamasco Bar and Grill said. “Because I know the real discussions, the real things that are going to have to happen, even if that’s laying off employees, taking hours, closing different hours of the day - no one wants to make those decisions right now.”
Word is not the only business owner dreading these conversations. If help doesn’t come soon from the government or their community, Word says the repercussions will not be easy to handle.
“The reality of how dim, and just not good it looks - that reality is just sitting in for a lot of us,” Word said.
So she’s urging everyone to spend their dollars locally. If not, some businesses may not be here when spring rolls around.
“Make a list,” Word said. “When you want a good chicken sandwich, stop at Amy’s on Franklin. When you want to get great pasta, go to DiLeggis. When you want to get a great steak, go to House of Como. Make these lists for yourself so that way when you’re thinking what are we going to do for dinner tonight, instead of doing something easy because it’s a big large chain, you’re making the choice to shop local.”
Word tells 14 News that both of her businesses are seeing the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and she just hopes her businesses will make it through to the other side.
“You know it’s a daunting task ahead of us, and it definitely doesn’t feel good - that’s for sure,” Word said.
