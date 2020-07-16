Powerful storms move through the Tri-State overnight

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Powerful storms blew through the Tri-State last night, causing some damage.
On Denzer Road near St. Phillip’s Road in Posey County, a tree blew over, landing on top of a car.
Right now, crews are working to clean it up.
Officials have shut down Denzer from St. Phillips to New Harmony in Vanderburgh County.
We’re still waiting for the sun to rise this morning to see if there was more damage from those storms.
Vectren is also reporting some power outages this morning.
Right now, 160 customers are without power in parts of Posey County.
Vectren is reporting an estimated 222 customers without power throughout the Tr-State.
Officials say crews are working to restore power in those areas right now.
