Pike Co. School Corporation announces reopening plan

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Pike County School Corporation officials announced Thursday that school will start on August 12.
School officials released the following guidelines that will be put in place for the upcoming school year.
- All PCSC schools will start the 2020-2021 school as scheduled on August 12, 2020.
- Staff and students will be required to have a mask with them at all times. There will be times during the day when masks must be worn and times when social distancing or other factors support removing the masks.
- Students will be required to wear masks when riding a school bus and will be assigned seats on all bus routes.
- Staff and students must be fever-free for 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication before attending to school.
- The school district will implement enhanced cleaning procedures at all buildings (i.e., additional staff, sanitizer stations, etc).
- We plan to maximize instructional space as much as possible. Assigned seating will be used in all settings.
- We will plan for scheduling flexibility to minimize large group interaction.
- Lunchtimes will be adjusted to maximize use of open space or provide alternative settings.
- Playground equipment will be available during recess although areas may be sectioned off to provide time for sanitizing throughout the day.
- We will establish separate areas in school clinics for symptomatic students.
- We will be restricting visitor and guest access to buildings.
- Drop-off and pick-up procedures during the school day will be modified to minimize contact with office personnel.
- Students will have the option to attend school in person or online. More information will be released in July 2020.
- Online registration, including payment of textbook rental, will be available.
- PCSC teachers and staff will be provided training for implementation of health and safety protocols, as well as alternative learning strategies that can be implemented regardless of the instructional setting.
Pike County school officials are asking the parents to do the following:
- Be aware of COVID-19 symptoms
- Check student periodically for fever
- Keep student at home if running fever or presenting symptoms
- Promote handwashing
- Encourage students to avoid touching face, mouth, nose or eyes
- Contact the school if someone in the household tests positive for COVID-19
They say additional information will be released as the start of the school year gets closer.
Officials also say regular updates will be made to this plan based on information provided by the CDC and applicable federal, state and local agencies.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.