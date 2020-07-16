Owensboro Indoor Sports LLC purchases old Macy’s property

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Only a few months after closing, the space that used to house Macy’s in Towne Square Mall has been purchased.
“So at a sale price of $1.2 million, we felt like, or just under $1.2 million, we felt like it was a relatively good price per square footage for the condition that it was in,” Jim Estes, broker and leasing manager for the new owners said.
The group Owensboro Indoor Sports LLC swooped in and purchased the 80,000 square foot space in Owensboro.
“Because we want to do what’s best for the city,” Estes said. “We want to do what the city wants. We want to do what the owners of Towne Square Mall want to do, but we just felt like it was a great opportunity to get involved in something new and fresh out there.”
Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson says the city has been in need of a facility to host winter sporting events.
“That’s a big hole in our tourism is winter sports, and hopefully they can fill that hole,” Mayor Watson said.
The leasing manager says the group is hoping to fulfill that need.
“It’s sitting on seven acres - it being almost in walking distance from five or six hotels in our market,” Estes said. “The facility just kind of fit the bill for what the city said that the community was looking for.”
Estes says they’re looking to host sports like basketball and soccer, as well as specialized training space for one-on-one coaching.
“What we’re looking at is a big scope, but at the same, kind of some small detailed stuff,” Estes said.
The Mayor says he’s pleased the property will now be in local hands.
“It’s a great start,” Mayor Watson said. “I’m tickled to death that not only is the mall in local hands, but also the biggest building that’s left in there - Macy’s.”
Officials say they’re unsure when the project will start and when the facility will be opening. However, they say they’re still in the early planning stages.
