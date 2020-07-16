Ivy Tech Community College offering free job training courses

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivy Tech Community College is offering some free courses to help people find jobs and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
College officials announced several free educational programs Thursday that are currently available for students.
According to officials, the Next Level Jobs initiative offers classes in five high demand job fields where employers are looking to fill positions.
Students can earn free certificate or technical certificate credentials, and are not required to have a high school diploma or high school equivalency. Eligible students may have also previously earned a college degree.
Classes will be offered on the main campus in Evansville, as well as at the Princeton and Tell City Career and Technology Centers. Available courses include Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) classes in Evansville and Dubois County, Certified Nursing Assistant training in Tell City and Princeton, as well as welding in Newburgh.
Certificates are being offered in the following areas of study: Advanced Manufacturing, Building and Construction, Health and Life Sciences, Information Technology and Business Technology, as well as Transportation and Logistics.
Program participants must be Indiana residents.
Classes start on August 24 and students can take them in-person or online.
This Rapid Recovery Expansion opportunity expires on December 30
Click here to register.
