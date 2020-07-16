ISP: Grandview man arrested on child pornography charges

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Grandview man was arrested on several charges relating to child pornography.
Indiana State Police says 23-year-old Dalton Clark was being investigated in a child pornography case and child solicitation case by two different agencies.
Troopers say they teamed up to serve a search warrant for a home on Highland Road.
State police say Clark wasn’t there but was later found where he works.
He’s in the Spencer County Jail facing several charges, including possession of child pornography, child solicitation and sexual misconduct with a minor.
