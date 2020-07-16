Humid; Scattered Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A weak cool front will bring an end to most of the showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly sunny with a slight chance for thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and lightning the top storm threats. High temps ease into the upper 80′s but the heat index will remain elevated in the mid to upper 90′s.
Friday, mostly cloudy and humid with another round of showers and thunderstorms. The severe weather threat is lower but the heat index will remain in the upper 90′s.
The heat and humidity will usher in the hottest weekend of the year to date. Mostly sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms as high temps ascend into the low to mid-90′s Saturday and Sunday. The light wind coupled with high humidity will send the heat index 101 to 105 each afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.