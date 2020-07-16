Highland, Hebron Elementary Schools making changes to accommodate social distancing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New Information on back-to-school plans for some fourth and fifth graders within the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation.
14 News is hearing that students from Highland Elementary School and Hebron Elementary School will be moving buildings.
School officials say enrollment is so high at both school, there isn’t enough room for everyone to social distance. So fourth and fifth graders from those schools will be moving to the Harwood Career Preparatory Academy building.
Meanwhile, Harwood Prep students will be moving to the old North High School.
Each school will have an administrator, counselor, secretary and nurse on site.
EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith sent a letter on Wednesday to impacted families, explaining the changes.
