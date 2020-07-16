Henderson County Schools approves reopening plans for upcoming semester

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Schools System has approved its reopening plans for the upcoming semester
According to Superintendent Marganna Stanley, parents can choose between in-person and virtual learning for the 2020-21 school year. Meanwhile, non-traditional instruction and hybrid schedules will be only used when it’s considered necessary.
The start date at Henderson County Schools is currently scheduled for August 26.
Administrators previously said reopening is not the challenge, but staying open will be the issue. This is why school officials are implementing numerous safety protocols.
