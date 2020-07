EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A cold front has stalled just south of the Ohio River and will lift back across the area as a warm front on Friday. Hot, humid air will stream back in on a southerly breeze through the next 5-7 days. Daily highs will peak near 90 and lows will only cool into the middle 70s. We’ll have a chance for scattered thunderstorms each day. Locally heavy rainfall will be the main feature with some of the stronger storms.