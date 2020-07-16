Green River District reports 29 additional COVID-19 cases, Hopkins Co. up 8 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 29 additional COVID-19 cases.
Of those new cases, 12 are in Ohio County, eight are in Daviess County, three are in McLean County, there are two cases in both Henderson and Webster counties, and there is one case in both Hancock and Union counties.
Green River health officials say they’ve had a total of 1,192 confirmed cases in the district. They say 956 of those cases are now recovered.
The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing eight new COVID-19 cases. The county has now had a total of 327 confirmed cases. The health department website says 222 people have recovered.
The Green River District Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing this week. To schedule an appointment, visit the GRDHD website.
Here are the current numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Muhlenberg Co. - 565 cases, 8 deaths
- Daviess Co. - 532 cases, 7 deaths, 441 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 327 cases, 34 deaths, 222 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 287 cases, 1 death, 215 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 218 cases, 4 deaths, 180 recovered
- Webster Co. - 58 cases, 48 recovered
- McLean Co. - 36 cases, 1 death, 27 recovered
- Union Co. - 30 cases, 26 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 31 cases, 19 recovered
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.