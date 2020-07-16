Construction on Deaconess Aquatic Center on track to be finished by 2021

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Progress on the Deaconess Aquatic Center is moving ahead smoothly.
Dan Alcorn from Garmong Construction gave a progress update to the Evansville Parks and Recreation Board on Wednesday afternoon.
He tells 14 News that construction has gone well so far and the pool is near completion. The building’s structural components and utility systems are currently being built as well.
Alcorn says the next phase of the project will focus on the structure of the facility.
“So our next phase will primarily consist of the building envelope,” Alcorn said. “Working on some of the wall systems, the roof systems, a lot of the building’s structural components will continue. Should be working on that probably through the end of this year.”
Alcorn says that the project is staying on budget.
If everything goes as planned, construction will be completed by July 2021.
