Gov. Pritzker announces New Mitigation Plan to prevent resurgence of COVID-19

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker gave a COVID-19 update at noon local time.
Governor Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike Wednesday announced a new COVID-19 mitigation plan focused on combating a resurgence of cases while maintaining the progress the state has made towards bending the curve over the last four months.
As states across the country experience a surge of new COVID-19 cases, Illinois remains an outlier with lower hospitalization and infection rates and one of the highest rates of testing in the U.S.
“Illinois now has the lowest infection rates among all our neighboring states and one of the lowest positivity rates in the country – and it’s because of the individual actions of millions of our residents,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Opening up our economy does not have to come with a spike in cases. Other countries have done it successfully while reducing cases and infection rates. But that requires vigilance on the part of all of us. It’s imperative that individuals, families, workers and businesses follow the recommendations doctors have given about vital mitigations and that we act quickly if we see any outbreaks and upticks, signs that could lead to a surge of coronavirus infections.”
The resurgence prevention plan developed by IDPH outlines three tiers of general and industry-specific mitigations that can be acted upon to prevent a renewed spread of COVID-19. To provide for a more granular approach, the mitigations outlined will be applied on a regional basis based on the 11 Emergency Medical Services regions that have traditionally guided IDPH in its statewide public health work.
You can watch the live briefing below.
Here are the current COVID-19 numbers in our part of Illinois:
- White Co. - 10 cases
- Wayne Co. - 21 cases, 1 death
- Wabash Co. - 23 cases
- Edwards Co. - 5 cases
