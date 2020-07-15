Green River District reports 15 additional COVID-19 cases; Hopkins Co. up 10 cases

(Source: WFIE)
July 15, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT - Updated July 15 at 11:09 AM

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 15 additional COVID-19 cases.

Of those new cases, 12 are in Daviess County, two are in McLean County and one is in Ohio County.

Green River health officials say they’ve had a total of 1,163 confirmed cases in the district. Of those total cases, they’ve had 939 recoveries.

The Hopkins County Health Department website shows 10 new COVID-19 cases. They’ve now had a total of 319 confirmed positive cases. Of those total cases, 222 have recovered.

During their weekly COVID-19 update, Hopkins County officials said they have 63 active cases in the county.

[Kentucky Coronavirus Website]

The Green River District Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing this week. To schedule an appointment, visit the GRDHD website.

Green River District testing site locations
Green River District testing site locations (Source: Green River District Health Department)

Here are the current numbers in our area of Kentucky:

  • Muhlenberg Co. - 565 cases, 8 deaths
  • Daviess Co. - 524 cases, 7 deaths, 435 recovered
  • Hopkins Co. - 319 cases, 34 deaths, 222 recovered
  • Ohio Co. - 271 cases, 1 death, 211 recovered
  • Henderson Co. - 216 cases, 4 deaths, 174 recovered
  • Webster Co. - 56 cases, 47 recovered
  • McLean Co. - 33 cases, 1 death, 27 recovered
  • Union Co. - 29 cases, 26 recovered
  • Hancock Co. - 30 cases, 19 recovered

