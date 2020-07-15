Green River District reports 15 additional COVID-19 cases; Hopkins Co. up 10 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 15 additional COVID-19 cases.
Of those new cases, 12 are in Daviess County, two are in McLean County and one is in Ohio County.
Green River health officials say they’ve had a total of 1,163 confirmed cases in the district. Of those total cases, they’ve had 939 recoveries.
The Hopkins County Health Department website shows 10 new COVID-19 cases. They’ve now had a total of 319 confirmed positive cases. Of those total cases, 222 have recovered.
During their weekly COVID-19 update, Hopkins County officials said they have 63 active cases in the county.
The Green River District Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing this week. To schedule an appointment, visit the GRDHD website.
Here are the current numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Muhlenberg Co. - 565 cases, 8 deaths
- Daviess Co. - 524 cases, 7 deaths, 435 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 319 cases, 34 deaths, 222 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 271 cases, 1 death, 211 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 216 cases, 4 deaths, 174 recovered
- Webster Co. - 56 cases, 47 recovered
- McLean Co. - 33 cases, 1 death, 27 recovered
- Union Co. - 29 cases, 26 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 30 cases, 19 recovered
