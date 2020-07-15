USSSA Fast Pitch Nationals underway with COVID-19 restrictions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - COVID-19 isn’t keeping people from a big fast pitch softball tournament this week.
Deaconess Sports Park, along with fields in Boonville and Newburgh, are buzzing about the USSSA Fast Pitch “Great Lakes Nationals,” which has brought more than 220 teams from 10 different states into town.
As for COVID-19 precautions, Visit Evansville has provided masks to all teams. Meanwhile, the parks have increased sanitation standards and urged spectators to practice social distancing.
The tournament is expected to have an economic impact of about $4.6 million, which includes over 3,000 booked hotel rooms.
“It’s a real good shot for our economy, especially during this time when meetings and conventions have all been cancelled,” Jim Wood, president and CEO at Visit Evansville said. “Corporate travel has been cancelled for the most part. From each month since Indiana shut down, we’ve taken a significant hit. Right now, we’re trending right at about 24% below occupancy from where we were this time last year.”
Wood says that number is actually right about where officials thought they would be at this time of year, so he says their projections are accurate.
The tournament will continue through Saturday.
