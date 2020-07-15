Traveling City Hall is now a Feed Evansville pickup location

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Traveling City Hall previously scheduled for Wednesday evening is now a Feed Evansville pick up location. The program was created to help fight food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This pandemic has caused families a lot of strain on families, especially financially.
Evansville City Council President Alex Burton explains to 14 News the current need in Evansville.
“We’ve been able to feed thousands upon thousands of families weekly here in the community,” Burton said. We are here today to provide support to families specifically to Parkside Terrace, also known as Woodland Apartments. Also, getting the chance to talk to residents about how exactly their conditions are in the apartments, and what we can do as a city to make sure we are looking out for their interests as well.”
Feed Evansville will be out at Woodland Apartments until 7:30 p.m.
