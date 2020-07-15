IN teachers to take different protocols than students if they test positive for COVID-19

INDIANA (WFIE) - School corporations like the EVSC have let us in on what happens this fall if a student tests positive for COVID-19. But what about if a teacher contracts the virus?
According to Dr. Box, the next course of action would be 10 days of self-isolation, plus the teacher must be 72 hours past having any fever.
But cases could be different, depending on which grade a teacher works with.
“If she is a kindergarten teacher who has been in close contact with her little ones, wiping their snotty noses, and had more interaction than, you know, we would like to see from a social distancing standpoint, we may have to quarantine the whole classroom of children,” said Dr. Box. “If she is working with junior high or high school students, and has been maintaining social distancing and wearing her mask, we would recommend students observe signs and symptoms and test as needed and continue to go to school.”
Dr. Box says the wide range of ages teachers could interact within schools on a daily basis is why public health needs to play a critical role in school reopening plans.
You can watch Gov. Holcomb and Dr. Box’s briefing here.
