IN teachers to take different protocols than students if they test positive for COVID-19

“If she is a kindergarten teacher who has been in close contact with her little ones, wiping their snotty noses, and had more interaction than, you know, we would like to see from a social distancing standpoint, we may have to quarantine the whole classroom of children,” said Dr. Box. “If she is working with junior high or high school students, and has been maintaining social distancing and wearing her mask, we would recommend students observe signs and symptoms and test as needed and continue to go to school.”